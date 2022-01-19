Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July (NYSEARCA:XDJL) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July (NYSEARCA:XDJL)’s share price fell 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $27.33 and last traded at $27.33. 1 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 10,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.67.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.86.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July (NYSEARCA:XDJL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 48,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,249,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 37.14% of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

