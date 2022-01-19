Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July (NYSEARCA:XTJL) Trading Down 1.2%

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July (NYSEARCA:XTJL) shares traded down 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $27.18 and last traded at $27.18. 1,405 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 63% from the average session volume of 864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.51.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.41 and a 200 day moving average of $26.79.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July (NYSEARCA:XTJL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 5.83% of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July as of its most recent SEC filing.

