Innovent Biologics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVBXF) Short Interest Down 26.0% in December

Innovent Biologics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVBXF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,754,300 shares, a decrease of 26.0% from the December 15th total of 2,372,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 302.5 days.
Shares of IVBXF remained flat at $$5.14 during trading hours on Wednesday. Innovent Biologics has a 1-year low of $5.06 and a 1-year high of $13.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.57 and its 200-day moving average is $9.30.
About Innovent Biologics
Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
Receive News & Ratings for Innovent Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovent Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.