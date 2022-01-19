Innovent Biologics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVBXF) Short Interest Down 26.0% in December

Innovent Biologics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVBXF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,754,300 shares, a decrease of 26.0% from the December 15th total of 2,372,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 302.5 days.

Shares of IVBXF remained flat at $$5.14 during trading hours on Wednesday. Innovent Biologics has a 1-year low of $5.06 and a 1-year high of $13.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.57 and its 200-day moving average is $9.30.

About Innovent Biologics

Innovent Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in China. The company operates a platform for the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of antibody drug candidates in the fields of oncology, ophthalmology, immunology, and metabolic diseases. Its principal drug candidate is Tyvyt (sintilimab), an anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of cancer, Hodgkin's lymphoma, and esophageal carcinoma.

