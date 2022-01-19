Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) Hits New 52-Week Low at $3.90

Shares of Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.90 and last traded at $3.92, with a volume of 1619366 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.30.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INVZ. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Innoviz Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Innoviz Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.70. The company has a current ratio of 17.15, a quick ratio of 16.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.08 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Innoviz Technologies Ltd. will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Antara Capital LP bought a new stake in Innoviz Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $73,990,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in Innoviz Technologies by 128.0% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,906,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,391 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innoviz Technologies by 38.1% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,104,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,364,000 after buying an additional 304,900 shares in the last quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Innoviz Technologies in the second quarter valued at $10,570,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Innoviz Technologies in the second quarter valued at $9,571,000. 16.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ)

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enable the mass-production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

