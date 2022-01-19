Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHF) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHF)’s share price was down 7.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.00 and last traded at $8.00. Approximately 2,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 142% from the average daily volume of 1,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.61.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.84.

About Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHF)

INPEX Corp. engages in the research, exploration, development, production and sales of oil and natural gas and other mineral resources. It operates through in the following geographic segments: Japan; Asia and Oceania; Eurasia; Middle East and Africa; and Americas. The company was founded on April 3, 2006 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

