InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,800 shares, a decline of 23.7% from the December 15th total of 44,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 426,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IPOOF traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.68. 1,150,494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,736. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $231.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 2.22. InPlay Oil has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $2.70.

InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. InPlay Oil had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 65.76%. The firm had revenue of $24.88 million during the quarter.

Separately, boosted their target price on InPlay Oil from C$2.25 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

About InPlay Oil

InPlay Oil Corp. is a light oil development and production company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum and natural gas properties. It also focuses on the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded on November 12, 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

