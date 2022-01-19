Insider Buying: Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC (LON:BGS) Insider Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC (LON:BGS) insider Kevin Troup purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 183 ($2.50) per share, for a total transaction of £9,150 ($12,484.65).

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon stock traded down GBX 5.58 ($0.08) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 181.82 ($2.48). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,604,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,517. The company has a quick ratio of 8.05, a current ratio of 8.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32. The firm has a market capitalization of £571.38 million and a PE ratio of 4.60. Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 177.80 ($2.43) and a twelve month high of GBX 269.19 ($3.67). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 225.75.

About Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

