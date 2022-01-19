Insider Buying: Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) CAO Purchases 3,300 Shares of Stock

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) CAO Todd E. Hasty bought 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.69 per share, for a total transaction of $74,877.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE CAL traded up $0.53 on Wednesday, hitting $23.63. 22,522 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,253. Caleres, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.12 and a 52-week high of $29.36. The company has a market capitalization of $900.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.75 and a beta of 2.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.92.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The textile maker reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.44. Caleres had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 54.74%. The firm had revenue of $784.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Caleres, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. Caleres’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Loop Capital upped their price target on Caleres from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caleres by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 36,256 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 10,734 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caleres by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 91,617 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 27,071 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Caleres by 7.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 453,869 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,386,000 after purchasing an additional 33,406 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Caleres in the third quarter worth $823,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP boosted its holdings in Caleres by 254.6% in the second quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 80,235 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 57,607 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

