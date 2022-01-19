Insider Buying: C&C Group plc (LON:CCR) Insider Buys 49 Shares of Stock

C&C Group plc (LON:CCR) insider Patrick McMahon purchased 49 shares of C&C Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 242 ($3.30) per share, for a total transaction of £118.58 ($161.80).

Patrick McMahon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get C&C Group alerts:

On Monday, November 15th, Patrick McMahon purchased 48 shares of C&C Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 252 ($3.44) per share, for a total transaction of £120.96 ($165.04).

Shares of CCR opened at GBX 238.80 ($3.26) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £938.22 million and a P/E ratio of -14.93. C&C Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 202.80 ($2.77) and a 12-month high of GBX 325.60 ($4.44). The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 234.12 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 238.08.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CCR. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.96) price target on shares of C&C Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 292 ($3.98) price target on shares of C&C Group in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of C&C Group in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

About C&C Group

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, ales, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, and Magners brand name. It also distributes third party branded beers, wines, spirits, cider, and soft drinks.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for C&C Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C&C Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.