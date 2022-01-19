Insider Buying: The Pebble Group plc (LON:PEBB) Insider Acquires 45,000 Shares of Stock

The Pebble Group plc (LON:PEBB) insider Stuart Neil Warriner bought 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 124 ($1.69) per share, with a total value of £55,800 ($76,135.90).

Shares of PEBB traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 124 ($1.69). The company had a trading volume of 48,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,614. The company has a market capitalization of £207.64 million and a PE ratio of 36.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.99. The Pebble Group plc has a one year low of GBX 115 ($1.57) and a one year high of GBX 169.87 ($2.32). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 136.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 147.58.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.87) price target on shares of The Pebble Group in a research note on Monday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.52) target price on shares of The Pebble Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

The Pebble Group Plc provides products, services, and technology to the promotional products industry in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Brand Addition and Facilisgroup. The company is involved in the design, sourcing, and delivery of promotional merchandise and branded products for various brands operating in the engineering, financial services, health and beauty, fmcg, technology, transport, and other sectors.

