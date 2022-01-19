Insider Selling: Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG) Director Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG) Director Robert Gayton sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.64, for a total value of C$82,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 269,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$441,986.56.

Robert Gayton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 12th, Robert Gayton sold 100,000 shares of Amerigo Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.62, for a total value of C$162,000.00.

Shares of TSE:ARG traded up C$0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$1.70. The company had a trading volume of 214,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,197. The firm has a market cap of C$294.97 million and a P/E ratio of 6.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.20, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.39. Amerigo Resources Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$0.68 and a 12-month high of C$1.72.

Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$60.61 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Amerigo Resources Ltd. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th.

About Amerigo Resources

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002.

