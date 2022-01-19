Insider Selling: Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Insider Sells 5,004 Shares of Stock

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Caterpillar stock traded down $8.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $221.66. 4,990,368 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,068,721. The company has a market cap of $119.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.93. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.34 and a twelve month high of $246.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $207.60 and a 200-day moving average of $206.26.
Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.46 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
CAT has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.94.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at $563,018,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 870.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,000,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,434,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,323,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,504 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at $226,940,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,727,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,242,558,000 after purchasing an additional 838,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.
About Caterpillar
Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.
