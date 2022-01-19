Insider Selling: Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Insider Sells 5,004 Shares of Stock

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Caterpillar stock traded down $8.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $221.66. 4,990,368 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,068,721. The company has a market cap of $119.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.93. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.34 and a twelve month high of $246.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $207.60 and a 200-day moving average of $206.26.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.46 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.49%.

CAT has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at $563,018,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 870.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,000,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,434,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,323,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,504 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at $226,940,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,727,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,242,558,000 after purchasing an additional 838,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.