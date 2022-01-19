Insider Selling: Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CAO Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.06, for a total transaction of $190,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NET stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $94.32. 4,901,025 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,984,788. The company has a market capitalization of $30.35 billion, a PE ratio of -134.74 and a beta of 0.53. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.96 and a 12-month high of $221.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.00. The company has a current ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 36.83%. The business had revenue of $172.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.65 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NET shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $212.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $160.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.03.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 7.6% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 222,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,119,000 after buying an additional 15,661 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Cloudflare by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 357,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,224,000 after purchasing an additional 9,335 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Cloudflare by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 51,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in Cloudflare by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 50,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,639,000 after purchasing an additional 10,642 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Cloudflare by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,016,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,604,000 after purchasing an additional 221,982 shares during the period. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

