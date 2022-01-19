Insider Selling: Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) General Counsel Sells 10,002 Shares of Stock

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 10,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $356,171.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Outset Medical stock traded up $1.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.30. 812,392 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 510,898. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 10.47 and a quick ratio of 9.64. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.68 and a 1-year high of $61.00.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $26.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.13 million. Outset Medical had a negative net margin of 133.86% and a negative return on equity of 33.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($3.44) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OM. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 372.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 34,898 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Outset Medical during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Outset Medical by 23.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 3,058 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Outset Medical during the second quarter valued at about $341,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Outset Medical during the second quarter valued at about $1,030,000.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

