Insider Selling: Pantheon Resources Plc (LON:PANR) Insider Sells 500,000 Shares of Stock

Pantheon Resources Plc (LON:PANR) insider Justin George Hondris sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.96), for a total value of £350,000 ($477,554.92).

LON PANR opened at GBX 69.50 ($0.95) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of £540.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 77.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 66.07. Pantheon Resources Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 18 ($0.25) and a 1 year high of GBX 96.03 ($1.31).

Get Pantheon Resources alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. reissued a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.73) target price on shares of Pantheon Resources in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Pantheon Resources from GBX 200 ($2.73) to GBX 220 ($3.00) and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. It owns 100% interests in Greater Alkaid project located in Alaska; and approximately 66,000 acres in the State of Alaska's North Slope. The company also holds interests in Tyler and Polk Counties, East Texas.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Pantheon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pantheon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.