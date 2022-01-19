Insider Selling: Pantheon Resources Plc (LON:PANR) Insider Sells 500,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Jan 19th, 2022

Pantheon Resources Plc (LON:PANR) insider Justin George Hondris sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.96), for a total value of £350,000 ($477,554.92).

LON PANR opened at GBX 69.50 ($0.95) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of £540.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 77.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 66.07. Pantheon Resources Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 18 ($0.25) and a 1 year high of GBX 96.03 ($1.31).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. reissued a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.73) target price on shares of Pantheon Resources in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Pantheon Resources from GBX 200 ($2.73) to GBX 220 ($3.00) and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Pantheon Resources Company Profile

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. It owns 100% interests in Greater Alkaid project located in Alaska; and approximately 66,000 acres in the State of Alaska's North Slope. The company also holds interests in Tyler and Polk Counties, East Texas.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Pantheon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pantheon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.