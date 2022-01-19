Intel (INTC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th. Analysts expect Intel to post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect Intel to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Intel stock opened at $54.76 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.53. Intel has a 1 year low of $47.87 and a 1 year high of $68.49.

INTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Intel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.94.

In related news, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 10,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Intel by 2.8% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,511 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $727,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Intel by 4.1% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 25,823 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Intel by 5.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,235,326 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,528,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Intel by 4.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,547,519 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,213,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,206 shares in the last quarter. 61.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

