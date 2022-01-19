International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IDME) Shares Down 1.4%

International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IDME)’s stock price fell 1.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.02 and last traded at $24.07. 47,361 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 34,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.42.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.51.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IDME) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

