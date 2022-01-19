International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $105.64 Million

Analysts expect that International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) will announce sales of $105.64 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for International Seaways’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $88.36 million to $115.65 million. International Seaways posted sales of $56.70 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 86.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that International Seaways will report full-year sales of $283.52 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $266.23 million to $293.53 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $576.93 million, with estimates ranging from $483.60 million to $656.04 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow International Seaways.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.17. International Seaways had a negative net margin of 92.25% and a negative return on equity of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $84.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.30 million.

Shares of NYSE INSW opened at $14.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.40. The company has a market capitalization of $759.83 million, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 0.24. International Seaways has a twelve month low of $13.77 and a twelve month high of $22.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is -3.55%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of International Seaways by 44.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of International Seaways by 6.5% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of International Seaways by 3.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in International Seaways by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in International Seaways by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 70,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. 73.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers, Product Carriers, and Other. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

