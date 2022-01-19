Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $12.52

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.52 and last traded at $12.52, with a volume of 3363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.78.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.0464 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 9.0% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 604,997 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,349,000 after buying an additional 50,100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 2.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 982,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,552,000 after buying an additional 24,153 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter valued at about $1,200,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 11.9% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 120,887 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 12,808 shares during the period. 9.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV)

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide common shareholders with current income exempt from federal and California income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was headquartered on December 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

