Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Short Interest Update

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a drop of 25.3% from the December 15th total of 25,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $97,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Municipal Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $157,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco Municipal Trust by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,289 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Municipal Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Invesco Municipal Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $261,000. 17.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VKQ traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.34. 218,768 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,856. Invesco Municipal Trust has a twelve month low of $12.26 and a twelve month high of $14.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.53.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.0507 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th.

Invesco Municipal Trust Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Trust operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on July 19, 1991 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

