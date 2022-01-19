Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Pictet & Cie Europe SA

Pictet & Cie Europe SA lowered its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 85.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 627,549 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 1.4% of Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $36,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,366,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,636,933,000 after buying an additional 86,779 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 439.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,623,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,284,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951,685 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 2,580,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $914,761,000 after purchasing an additional 492,359 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,475,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $706,307,000 after acquiring an additional 119,077 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,036,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $728,817,000 after acquiring an additional 129,433 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $370.55 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $297.45 and a 1 year high of $408.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $392.09 and its 200-day moving average is $378.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.491 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

