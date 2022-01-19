Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Position Increased by Delta Investment Management LLC

Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 424.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,013 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 2.2% of Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $7,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Titan Capital Management LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $672,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 238,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,693,000 after buying an additional 28,158 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 32,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,686,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 109,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,096,000 after buying an additional 4,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 1,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $3.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $373.61. 683,881 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,627,234. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $297.45 and a 52 week high of $408.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $392.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $378.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.491 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

