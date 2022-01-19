Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 149,862 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 1,588,169 shares.The stock last traded at $67.38 and had previously closed at $67.43.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 90.7% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 41.7% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc grew its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 121.4% during the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

