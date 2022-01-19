Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Bought by Haverford Trust Co

Haverford Trust Co raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co owned about 0.05% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $15,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 95.4% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RSP stock opened at $159.01 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $125.83 and a 12 month high of $164.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $159.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.19.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

