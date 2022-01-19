Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $12.61

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.61 and last traded at $12.61, with a volume of 1770 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.77.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a $0.0521 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 8.3% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,717 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 13.7% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 27,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.92% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM)

Invesco Trust For Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide common shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on January 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

