Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $12.61

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.61 and last traded at $12.61, with a volume of 1770 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.77.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.65.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a $0.0521 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th.
About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM)
Invesco Trust For Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide common shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on January 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
Featured Story: Overbought
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.