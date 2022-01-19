Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,500 shares, an increase of 48.2% from the December 15th total of 44,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 46.8% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,258 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 10.0% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 18.4% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,898 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.76% of the company’s stock.

IIM stock opened at $15.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.52. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $15.03 and a 1-year high of $17.29.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.064 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

