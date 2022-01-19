Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $23.56 Million

Analysts expect Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) to announce sales of $23.56 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Investar’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $23.30 million to $23.81 million. Investar reported sales of $22.83 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Investar will report full-year sales of $96.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $96.10 million to $96.52 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $94.80 million, with estimates ranging from $92.30 million to $97.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Investar.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.01). Investar had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 1.57%. The business had revenue of $25.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.56 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ISTR. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Investar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Investar from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

ISTR stock opened at $18.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.12. Investar has a 52-week low of $15.66 and a 52-week high of $23.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Investar’s payout ratio is 62.75%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fourthstone LLC increased its holdings in Investar by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 703,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,494,000 after buying an additional 83,904 shares in the last quarter. M3F Inc. increased its holdings in Investar by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 330,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,279,000 after buying an additional 86,421 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Investar by 269.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 250,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,733,000 after buying an additional 182,701 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Investar by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 218,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,804,000 after buying an additional 72,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Investar by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 215,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,741,000 after buying an additional 23,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.33% of the company’s stock.

Investar Company Profile

Investar Holding Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking services. It offers a full range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses as well as loans to individuals. Its lending products consists of owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, construction loans and commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, equipment financing and lines of credit, while its loans to individuals include first and second mortgage loans, installment loans, and lines of credit.

