Investment Analysts’ New Coverage for January, 19th (AFRM, AWI, AZEK, DHI, FBHS, JELD, KBH, LEN, MAS, MHK)

Posted by on Jan 19th, 2022

Investment Analysts’ new coverage for Wednesday, January 19th:

Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG began coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG started coverage on shares of AZEK (NYSE:AZEK). UBS Group AG issued a buy rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG began coverage on shares of JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG assumed coverage on shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG initiated coverage on shares of Lennar (NYSE:LEN). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG initiated coverage on shares of Masco (NYSE:MAS). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG started coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK). UBS Group AG issued a neutral rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG initiated coverage on shares of Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG assumed coverage on shares of NVR (NYSE:NVR). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG initiated coverage on shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG started coverage on shares of PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG started coverage on shares of Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG began coverage on shares of Trex (NYSE:TREX). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG began coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS). UBS Group AG issued a neutral rating on the stock.

