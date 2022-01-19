Investment Analysts’ New Coverage for January, 19th (AFRM, AWI, AZEK, DHI, FBHS, JELD, KBH, LEN, MAS, MHK)

Investment Analysts’ new coverage for Wednesday, January 19th:

Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG began coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK)

UBS Group AG started coverage on shares of. UBS Group AG issued a buy rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG began coverage on shares of JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG assumed coverage on shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG initiated coverage on shares of Lennar (NYSE:LEN). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG initiated coverage on shares of Masco (NYSE:MAS). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG started coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK). UBS Group AG issued a neutral rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG initiated coverage on shares of Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG assumed coverage on shares of NVR (NYSE:NVR). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG initiated coverage on shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG started coverage on shares of PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG started coverage on shares of Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG began coverage on shares of Trex (NYSE:TREX). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG began coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS). UBS Group AG issued a neutral rating on the stock.

