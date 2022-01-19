Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Precision Drilling (PD)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Precision Drilling (TSE: PD):
- 1/19/2022 – Precision Drilling had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$75.00 to C$91.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/14/2022 – Precision Drilling was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$62.50 price target on the stock.
- 1/7/2022 – Precision Drilling had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI to C$82.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/7/2022 – Precision Drilling had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore Inc. from C$78.00 to C$82.00.
- 12/21/2021 – Precision Drilling was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$57.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/9/2021 – Precision Drilling was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$57.00 price target on the stock.
PD stock traded down C$1.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$55.76. The company had a trading volume of 72,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,273. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.51, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Precision Drilling Co. has a 1 year low of C$24.67 and a 1 year high of C$62.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$741.83 million and a P/E ratio of -3.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$45.93 and a 200-day moving average price of C$46.28.
Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported C($2.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($1.66) by C($1.20). The firm had revenue of C$253.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$262.73 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Precision Drilling Co. will post -2.92 EPS for the current year.
