Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Precision Drilling (PD)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Precision Drilling (TSE: PD):

1/19/2022 – Precision Drilling had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$75.00 to C$91.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/14/2022 – Precision Drilling was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$62.50 price target on the stock.

1/7/2022 – Precision Drilling had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI to C$82.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/7/2022 – Precision Drilling had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore Inc. from C$78.00 to C$82.00.

12/21/2021 – Precision Drilling was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$57.00 price target on the stock.

12/9/2021 – Precision Drilling was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$57.00 price target on the stock.

PD stock traded down C$1.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$55.76. The company had a trading volume of 72,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,273. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.51, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Precision Drilling Co. has a 1 year low of C$24.67 and a 1 year high of C$62.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$741.83 million and a P/E ratio of -3.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$45.93 and a 200-day moving average price of C$46.28.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported C($2.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($1.66) by C($1.20). The firm had revenue of C$253.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$262.73 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Precision Drilling Co. will post -2.92 EPS for the current year.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

