Investors Bancorp (ISBC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th. Analysts expect Investors Bancorp to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 28.94% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $210.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Investors Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ISBC stock opened at $17.11 on Wednesday. Investors Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.15 and a 12 month high of $17.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.80%.

In related news, CFO P. Sean Burke sold 100,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $1,636,334.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ISBC. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Investors Bancorp by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 894,113 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,750,000 after purchasing an additional 206,156 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Investors Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $305,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Investors Bancorp by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 49,818 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ISBC shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Investors Bancorp from $14.65 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Investors Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

About Investors Bancorp

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

