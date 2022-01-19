Iridium (IRD) 1-Day Volume Hits $107.00

Iridium (CURRENCY:IRD) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. During the last seven days, Iridium has traded 31.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Iridium coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0150 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges. Iridium has a total market capitalization of $356,494.78 and approximately $107.00 worth of Iridium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002382 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.33 or 0.00057934 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.20 or 0.00064747 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,126.45 or 0.07443477 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,014.20 or 1.00027857 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.92 or 0.00066479 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00007560 BTC.

Iridium Coin Profile

Iridium’s total supply is 23,770,201 coins. The Reddit community for Iridium is /r/IridiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Iridium is ird.cash . Iridium’s official Twitter account is @iridiumCash and its Facebook page is accessible here

Iridium Coin Trading

