Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $11.03

Iris Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:IREN) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.03 and last traded at $11.24, with a volume of 167011 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.34.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IREN. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Iris Energy in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Iris Energy from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Iris Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Iris Energy from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Iris Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

About Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN)

Iris Energy is a Bitcoin mining company. It builds, owns and operates data center infrastructure with a focus on entry into regions where it can access abundant and/or under-utilized renewable energy to power its operations. Iris Energy is based in SYDNEY, Australia.

