IRISnet Hits 24-Hour Volume of $7.13 Million (IRIS)

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 19th. During the last week, IRISnet has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. One IRISnet coin can currently be purchased for $0.0918 or 0.00000218 BTC on popular exchanges. IRISnet has a total market cap of $109.61 million and $7.13 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IRISnet Profile

IRISnet’s launch date was May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,058,412,303 coins and its circulating supply is 1,194,061,574 coins. IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . IRISnet’s official website is www.irisnet.org . The official message board for IRISnet is medium.com/irisnet-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

Buying and Selling IRISnet

