Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 149,376 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 2,166,229 shares.The stock last traded at $11.21 and had previously closed at $10.94.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IRWD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.50.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $103.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.27 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 64.78% and a net margin of 128.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 46,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total value of $528,591.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 52,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $609,617.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 168,402 shares of company stock valued at $1,928,520. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRWD. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,812,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448,000 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 934.7% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,220,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,471,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,883,000 after acquiring an additional 920,868 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,307,605 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,699,000 after buying an additional 910,801 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,663,000.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

See Also: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.