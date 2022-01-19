iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV) Stock Price Down 0.1%

iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV)’s share price were down 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $66.70 and last traded at $66.75. Approximately 1,047,554 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 80% from the average daily volume of 583,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.85.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $76,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $107,000. Corrado Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter.

