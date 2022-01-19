iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Acquired by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 264,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,999 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $13,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 20.6% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 25,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 33,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

FLOT traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.71. 1,963,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.76.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.