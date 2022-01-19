iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Hits New 52-Week High at $32.23

Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $32.23 and last traded at $31.84, with a volume of 875504 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.90.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.99.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IXC. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 375.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 159.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

