iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) is Kabouter Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Kabouter Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 90.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 881,450 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 3.7% of Kabouter Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Kabouter Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 7,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,945,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $2,781,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCZ traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.22. The company had a trading volume of 19,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,736. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.95. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.81 and a fifty-two week high of $79.23.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.064 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

