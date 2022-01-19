iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 43.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,106 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFV. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 12,014.3% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,832,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,336,000 after purchasing an additional 10,743,041 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,433.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,206,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,212,000 after buying an additional 2,062,666 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 27.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,219,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,221,000 after buying an additional 2,003,478 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 27.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,698,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,222,000 after buying an additional 1,894,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 23.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,288,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,778,000 after buying an additional 1,737,463 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS EFV opened at $52.80 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.50.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

