iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Bought by Thomas White International Ltd.

Thomas White International Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 326.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,482 shares during the quarter. Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EEM. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 147,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,113,000 after acquiring an additional 10,554 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 88,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 7,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oldfather Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 48,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.59. 1,160,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,161,520. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $47.15 and a 12-month high of $58.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.04.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

