iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 340,636 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 3,433,021 shares.The stock last traded at $32.89 and had previously closed at $32.71.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 105.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,324,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $175,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734,144 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 258.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 617,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,372,000 after purchasing an additional 445,222 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 29.0% during the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,444,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,541,000 after purchasing an additional 324,623 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 15.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,242,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,821,000 after acquiring an additional 297,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 1,046.6% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 275,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,056,000 after acquiring an additional 251,101 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

