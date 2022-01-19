iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Hits New 12-Month Low at $132.76

Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $132.76 and last traded at $133.37, with a volume of 86945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $133.46.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.041 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 12,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,626,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,024,000 after purchasing an additional 334,719 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 5,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 188,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 66.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

