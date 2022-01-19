iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,760,000 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the December 15th total of 13,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,837,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.
PFF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.30. The stock had a trading volume of 4,948,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,421,637. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.78 and a 200 day moving average of $39.02. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $37.04 and a 1 year high of $39.64.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.126 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. This is a positive change from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.
About iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF
iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.
