iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,760,000 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the December 15th total of 13,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,837,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

PFF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.30. The stock had a trading volume of 4,948,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,421,637. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.78 and a 200 day moving average of $39.02. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $37.04 and a 1 year high of $39.64.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.126 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. This is a positive change from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,532,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 13,991.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 382,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,065,000 after purchasing an additional 380,277 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 248.8% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 490,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,351,000 after purchasing an additional 350,061 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 12.9% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,540,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,611,000 after purchasing an additional 289,690 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,823,000.

About iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

