iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $204.74

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $204.74 and last traded at $204.78, with a volume of 4801950 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $207.83.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $222.62 and a 200-day moving average of $223.25.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 909.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

