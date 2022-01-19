iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Sold by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,095 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co owned 0.08% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $10,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHV. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 323.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $97,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 238.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 27.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $124,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SHV traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $110.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,658,966. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $110.14 and a 12-month high of $110.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.42 and a 200-day moving average of $110.45.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

