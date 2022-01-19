iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 1,376,979 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 22,671,164 shares.The stock last traded at $22.15 and had previously closed at $21.69.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.95.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLV. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 384.6% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.