Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.49 Million

Equities analysts predict that Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) will announce sales of $32.49 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Iteris’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $32.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $32.58 million. Iteris posted sales of $28.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iteris will report full year sales of $134.61 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $134.46 million to $134.76 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $146.42 million, with estimates ranging from $145.11 million to $147.72 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Iteris.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.06). Iteris had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $33.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iteris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

NASDAQ ITI opened at $3.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.42. The firm has a market cap of $168.90 million, a PE ratio of -66.50 and a beta of 1.34. Iteris has a 52-week low of $3.59 and a 52-week high of $7.77.

In other Iteris news, Director Tom Thomas acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.82 per share, for a total transaction of $57,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITI. State Street Corp raised its stake in Iteris by 127.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,455,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,681,000 after purchasing an additional 815,807 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Iteris by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 1,824,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,631,000 after buying an additional 227,300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Iteris by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,112,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,045,000 after buying an additional 167,415 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iteris in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $644,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Iteris by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 954,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,346,000 after buying an additional 88,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Iteris Company Profile

Iteris, Inc engages in the provision of smart mobility infrastructure management solutions. The firms solutions enable public transportation agencies, municipalities, commercial entities and other transportation infrastructure providers to monitor, visualize, and optimize mobility infrastructure to help ensure roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive.

