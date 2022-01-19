Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $32.49 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) to announce $32.49 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Iteris’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $32.40 million to $32.58 million. Iteris reported sales of $28.17 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Iteris will report full-year sales of $134.61 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $134.46 million to $134.76 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $146.42 million, with estimates ranging from $145.11 million to $147.72 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Iteris.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). Iteris had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $33.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iteris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In other Iteris news, Director Tom Thomas bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.82 per share, for a total transaction of $57,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Iteris by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Iteris by 424.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,903 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 6,395 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Iteris in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Iteris in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Iteris in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Iteris stock opened at $3.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $168.90 million, a P/E ratio of -66.50 and a beta of 1.34. Iteris has a fifty-two week low of $3.59 and a fifty-two week high of $7.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.42.

Iteris

Iteris, Inc engages in the provision of smart mobility infrastructure management solutions. The firms solutions enable public transportation agencies, municipalities, commercial entities and other transportation infrastructure providers to monitor, visualize, and optimize mobility infrastructure to help ensure roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive.

