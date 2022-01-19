ITO Utility Token Price Tops $0.0005 on Top Exchanges (IUT)

ITO Utility Token (CURRENCY:IUT) traded 50.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. In the last week, ITO Utility Token has traded down 53.2% against the dollar. One ITO Utility Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. ITO Utility Token has a total market capitalization of $46,028.03 and approximately $1.00 worth of ITO Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002384 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.44 or 0.00058239 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,124.09 or 0.07445518 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00063233 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,927.89 or 0.99925079 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.00 or 0.00066738 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00007590 BTC.

ITO Utility Token Profile

ITO Utility Token’s total supply is 92,877,603 coins and its circulating supply is 92,217,603 coins. ITO Utility Token’s official website is ito.network . The official message board for ITO Utility Token is ito.network/blog . The Reddit community for ITO Utility Token is https://reddit.com/r/itonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling ITO Utility Token

