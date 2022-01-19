ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Co. (OTCMKTS:ITTOY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Co. (OTCMKTS:ITTOY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the December 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Shares of ITTOY stock traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $14.67. 118 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.77. ITOCHU Techno-Solutions has a 1-year low of $14.67 and a 1-year high of $17.84.

About ITOCHU Techno-Solutions

ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Corp. engages in the sale and maintenance of computers and network systems. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise, Distribution, Telecommunications, Regional and Social Infrastructure, Financial Services, Information Technology (IT) Services, and Other. The Enterprise segment offers solutions for the manufacturing, transportation, food, and energy sectors.

